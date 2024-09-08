 MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network

The partnership will benefit 2.4 lakh delivery partners and staff of restaurant partners associated with Swiggy.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Swiggy on Saturday launched an initiative to provide skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy's food delivery and the quick commerce network.

The partnership will benefit 2.4 lakh delivery partners and staff of restaurant partners associated with Swiggy.

The initiative will provide employment, internship and training opportunities for people in restaurant operations, and various aspects of retail management.

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said,

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "Today's partnership showcases how public private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the (logistics) sector. |

Under the Swiggy Skills initiative, its delivery partner platform will be integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing access to online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules to Swiggy's workforce.

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "Today's partnership showcases how public private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the (logistics) sector.

There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us." Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, "The partnership will drive transformation at two levels.

It will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the workforce, aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister."

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said,

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "We plan to integrate with MSDE's Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules". |

He further said integrating with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), under the initiative, Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits and certifications, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities through this platform.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "We plan to integrate with MSDE's Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules".

"In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internship to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level," Kapoor added.

