MS Swaminathan, Indian Scientist Known As 'Father Of Green Revolution', Passes Away At 98

M. S. Swaminathan, the renowned agriculture scientist and the main architect of the Green Revolution in India, passed away at the age of 98 at 11:20 a.m. in Chennai today. He was born on August 7, 1925.

He was an Indian agronomist, agricultural scientist, plant geneticist, administrator, and humanitarian. His leadership and contributions in introducing and advancing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice have earned him the title of the primary driving force behind India's Green Revolution.

Green Revolution Pioneer

Dr. Swaminathan is widely recognized as the main architect of the Green Revolution in India. His pioneering efforts in the 1960s and 1970s introduced high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, significantly increasing agricultural productivity and transforming India from a food-deficient nation to a self-sufficient one.

Awards

Dr. Swaminathan received numerous awards and honors, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, two of India's highest civilian honors. Swaminathan was honored with the inaugural World Food Prize in 1987, and subsequently, he founded the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai.

Family

Swaminathan was survived by his wife, Mina, and three daughters, Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

