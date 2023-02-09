MRF Limited declares second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share | Image: MRF (Representative)

MRF Limited has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share (30%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2023, via an exchange filing.

The company has fixed Tuesday, February 21, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the second interim dividend.

The second interim dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, 6th March 2023.

