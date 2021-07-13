MPOWER Financing raises $100 mn funding from Tilden Park Capital Management, others

MPOWER Financing, which provides education loans, on Tuesday said it has raised an equity investment of USD 100 million (about Rs 744.8 crore) from Tilden Park Capital Management, King Street Capital Management and others.

The new funding is in addition to the USD 30 million raised by the company earlier this year from Tilden Park Capital Management, which also participated in the current round, and ETS Strategic Capital on behalf of ETS, a statement said.

"Other investors in the current round include King Street Capital Management, Drakes Landing Associates, and Pennington Alternative Income Management," it added.

Founded in 2014 by Emmanuel (Manu) Smadja, MPOWER Financing aims to democratise education by reducing financial barriers for high-promise students from India and other countries.