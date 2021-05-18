Mphasis sets up tech centres; adds jobs in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan

IT solutions firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it is setting up new centres in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan that will employ over 800 people.

"...the new centres will accommodate over 800 people that will serve existing Hi-tech clients. The services offered out of these centres would be large-scale operations in the areas of application development, support, testing, operations, and financial analysis," a statement said.

These centres will provide Mphasis with the ability to offer nearshore services to other strategic customers in the said areas as well as in additional functional areas, it added.

The Mexico and Costa Rica centres came into existence this February and about 800 jobs will be created in a span of six months at these locations, the statement said.

"In a direction to further improve our support to our strategic clients, we have been investing not only in building out deeper expertise but also in increasing geographical coverage in regions that are strategic for our clients, most notably Mexico, Costa Rica, and Taiwan," Mphasis Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh said.

The creation of these centres solidifies Mphasis' commitment to the region and the Hi-tech industry, he added.

"Our clients will now have access to both nearshore support and engineering talent...Digital transformation is part of our landscape, and more so the people who drive it. We are expanding our services and solutions to allow our customers to innovate and incorporate next-gen technologies," Elango R, President (North America - New Client Acquisition) at Mphasis, said.