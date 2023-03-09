Mphasis rewards employees with 9,470 shares as stock option | Mphasis

The ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board of Mphasis on March 8, 2023 approved allotment of 9,470 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The ESOPS are divided under Emp0loyee Stock Options Plan 1998 Version-I and Employee Stock Options Plan 2016. The company has allocated 184 shares under ESOP 1998 Version-I and 9,286 under the ESOP 2016 plan.

The terms and time period of the exercise of ESOPs is as per the ESOP 2016, which has already been submitted with the Stock Exchanges.

Read Also Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares

Shares of Mphasis

The shares of Mphasis on Thursday closed at Rs 2,105, down by 1.86 per cent.