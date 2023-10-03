Mphasis Forms Strategic Technology Partnership with CoreStack | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, on Tuesday announced a partnership with CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider through an exchange filing. The alliance aims to deliver unparalleled financial management and observability to customers, driving operational efficiency and actionable insights.

CoreStack will play a vital role in Mphasis' Cloud Business Solutions (CBS) and Agile IT Operations portfolio. One of the core missions of CBS and Agile IT Operations is to provide complete transparency, empowering enterprises to further optimize their CloudOps, FinOps, and SecOps operations. By leveraging CoreStack's platform, Mphasis will onboard its Operational Frameworks strategy of reliable foundation and associated best practices, ensuring consistent implementation of well-architected approaches for hybrid multi-cloud environments, including enterprise-level policy and controls monitoring, instrumentation and alerting, and comprehensive tagging using a single pane of glass management.

"We are excited to join forces with CoreStack to bring to our clients an unparalleled solution that will redefine financial management and observability. With CoreStack's state-of-the-art platform and Mphasis' extensive experience in deploying, migrating key workloads, and reliably delivering hybrid multi-cloud operations and processes, we will offer a comprehensive phased approach to further augment and optimize our CloudOps, FinOps, and SecOps services. This will enable our clients to achieve unparalleled financial and operational efficiencies while ensuring complete transparency and tracking capabilities," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

"We are proud to partner with Mphasis, a recognized leader in IT services, to bring this transformative solution to the market," said Suren Singh, Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. "We are committed to delivering unparalleled value to their customers. Enterprises will benefit from the unique amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and years of hands-on field experience, providing them with actionable insights, financial optimization, and a clear path towards digital transformation."

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

This innovative solution will empower medium to large enterprises across various stages of hybrid cloud and platform adoption to establish a structured and mature model for optimizing their IT and business processes, procurement and sourcing, and workload and operation scalability and modernization.

