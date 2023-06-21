Mphasis Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, Mphasis on Wednesday announced the allotment of 67,192 equity shares to employees as stock option under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016).

The ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board approved allotment of shares on 20 June 2023.

Mphasis Shares

The shares on Mphasis on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,878, down by 0.34 percent.

Read Also Mphasis pledges to achieve Carbon neutral by 2030