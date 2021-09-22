Mphasis acquires US-based UX firm, Blink Interactive

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today, its acquisition of Blink UX , a User Experience research, strategy, and design firm that works with leading enterprises to create transformative digital products, brands, and experiences.

Headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco. Founded in 2000, Blink has over two decades of expertise using their Evidence-driven Design SM process to define digital user experiences for clients, according to a press release.

"The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

"The Total Addressable Market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30 percent p.a. i.e., 4-5x the overall IT Services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around product, experience and service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients and industries we service together,” Rakesh said.

“We are so thrilled to now have Mphasis’ engineering skills as part of our core, providing end-to-end services for our clients and following our designs through to launch” said Blink CEO, Karen Clark Cole.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:33 AM IST