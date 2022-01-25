MP cops file FIR against sellers over tricolour-themed products on Amazon

Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR in Bhopal against unidentified sellers on e-commerce giant Amazon after it emerged that some products, including shoes, featuring images of the Indian flag were being sold on its platform in contravention of rules, according to reports.

This move comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the government has directed the police to register an FIR against officials of Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products with images or imprint of the tricolour on them.

Amazon faced the ire of a section of Indian social media users over merchandising some products, including apparel and food items, that feature images of the Indian flag.

"It has come to my notice that our national flag is being used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It (the national flag) has been used on shoes... this can not be tolerated," stated Mishra, who is the state government spokesman.

"I have directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file an FIR against Amazon's officials and owner," Mishra added.

“Following a complaint, Bhopal's Crime Branch has registered an FIR under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (related to public mischief) against unidentified sellers on Amazon and taking further steps,” Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:04 PM IST