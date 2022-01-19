MP allows liquor sale at airports and supermarkets, cuts prices by 20%

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow the sale of liquor at all airports in the state and select supermarkets under its amended excise policy for the next financial year 2022-23.

The government also decided to reduce retail prices of liquor by 20 per cent.

The BJP-led state government also passed a proposal to issue home bar licenses to those who earn Rs one crore or more annually, to increase its annual revenue from liquor.

The policy was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:13 PM IST