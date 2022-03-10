Mouni Roy unveils Renee Cosmetics’ customizable lipsticks with 25 different shades

Renee Cosmetics announced it has launched customizable lipsticks in the best-selling FAB 5 range. The popular 5-in-1 lipstick now gives customers the option to choose their own colour bullets from 25 shades. Actress Mouni Roy launched the product today stressing the power to choose your lipstick shades.

Aashka Goradia, the founder of Renee Cosmetics says, “Lipsticks are such a confidence-boosting element of makeup and we wanted customers to have a range to choose from. We designed the FAB 5 with much thought and got an overwhelming response.”

The product design of FAB 5 charmed customers evoking the nostalgia of flaunting similar pens back in school days. Leading this curation of the 5-in-1 lipstick concept in India, Renee Cosmetics sensed the need to step up with customization. They bring the power of choice to select their favourites from 25 dazzling shades, said.

Mouni Roy said, “No more hassle of scouting through my makeup bag for finding the right lipstick for the right occasion. Thanks to the customizable FAB 5, I will now have my personal 5 favourites stacked together. I love their innovation in makeup space with these unique lipsticks.”

The Renee FAB 5 matte shade lipstick is hydrating and impressive. Enriched with natural ingredients, the product is cruelty-free and nourishing for your lips, the company said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:28 PM IST