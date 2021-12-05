Motorola Moto G51 5G to be launched on December 10 in India

Motorola is launching the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. However,

the company has not revealed the pricing of the gadget yet, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will have two colour options in India and will be sold through Flipkart.

Key features

According to GSM Arena, Motorola Moto G51 5G is the world's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. It boots Android 11 and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage onboard. It is still unclear what trims the smartphone will be available in India.

The Moto G51 5G packs a 6.8" 120Hz FullHD+ LCD and ships with a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 10W, as per GSM Arena.

The Moto G51 5G comes with a total of four cameras - a 13MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole (16MP on the Chinese model), with the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

GSM Arena informed that the smartphone has a water-repellent design, comes with Dolby Atmos support, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for password-less unlocking.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:03 PM IST