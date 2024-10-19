 Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra
The event was attended by Motilal Oswal Foundation Trustees Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal, and Mayank Gandhi, founder of GVT.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Mumbai: On Dussehra, Global Vikas Trust (GVT) inaugurated GVT Krishikul, a 25-acre training centre aimed at transforming agricultural practices in Parli. Supported by the Motilal Oswal Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 crore, this centre seeks to equip farmers with modern, sustainable farming techniques and improve livelihoods.

The event was attended by Motilal Oswal Foundation Trustees Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal, and Mayank Gandhi, founder of GVT. Raamdeo Agrawal said, “Growing up in a farming community, I understand the challenges farmers face. GVT Krishikul is about empowering them with resources to secure livelihoods and uplift rural communities." He stressed upon the foundation’s core belief of “giving while living.”

Motilal Oswal added, “Our Foundation partnering with GVT Krishikul is a significant move toward creating a selfsustaining agricultural ecosystem. This collaboration will further provide farmers with comprehensive knowledge and best practices to improve their productivity and the quality of their crops. We are committed to empowering farmers with the insights and support they need to transform their futures and contribute to the growth of a prosperous rural economy.”

Mayank Gandhi said, “GVT Krishikul embodies our commitment to a rural economic revolution. With the support of the Motilal Oswal Foundation, we are not just providing training – we are laying the foundation for a future where farmers can sustainably grow their incomes and improve the well-being of their families. Together, we are driving long-lasting, impactful change.”

The centre plans to uplift 50,000 farmers over the next five years. By promoting community-driven farming solutions and collaborating with NGOs, research institutions, and the government, it will serve as a hub for rural prosperity.

GVT Krishikul offers hands-on training in advanced agricultural technologies, organic farming, and water-efficient methods. Its goal is to help farmers increase yields, reduce costs, and enhance economic wellbeing. Under Gandhi's leadership, GVT continues its mission to empower rural communities through practical, scalable solutions.

