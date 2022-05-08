Mother's Day 2022: Empower your mother with these three financial gifts

Is there anything on this planet that compares to a mother's love, care, and commitment? This Mother's Day, honour your mother's spirit, your pillar of strength, and the iron lady of your family in the most empowering way possible. Skip the flowers, jewellery, and cards on Mother's Day and give her the gift of financial independence and strength.

Nothing compares to the thrill of mastering finances to achieve your goals. Here are three financial gifts you can consider for your mother that will truly surprise her this Mother's Day:

a. Bajaj Finance FD:

A safe investment option with stable and assured returns, you can open an FD account for your mother for as low as Rs.25,000, and the investment amount can go as high as Rs 1 crore. Based on her requirement, you can either choose a non-cumulative FD for regular interest pay-outs or a cumulative FD for accumulated funds and earn up to 7.35% p.a.

If your mother is below 60 years of age, the interest rate being offered is between 5.75% p.a. to 7.10% p.a. However, for senior citizens, the interest rate is between 6.00% p.a. to 7.35% p.a.

Given the preceding, it is reasonable to conclude that a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit help get you the right Mother's day present and financially empower your mother. Book a Bajaj Finance online FD from the convenience of your own home and get a head start on the next fiscal year!

b. Health Insurance by Bajaj Finance

Today, the gift of good health is a prerequisite, especially for mothers who tend to prioritise family members' health over their own. So, if you're looking for a gift that packs love, security and care for your mother, a health insurance plan can be a great choice.

A well-rounded health insurance plan can add significant value to the life of the insured, which is why making the right choice is essential. You can choose a plan that offers access to quality healthcare services while covering medical expenses, including hospitalisation, medication, pre-or post-surgery care, consultation fees, and more. To help you do so, Bajaj Finance Limited partners with top health insurance companies to ensure you get the right health insurance plan that suits all needs.

By gifting a health insurance policy to your mom, you can ensure that she keeps a tab on her health progress and remains prepared for medical emergencies.

c. Bajaj Finserv Skin Care Plan

While playing the various roles in life, women tend to miss out on the practice of self-care. So, this mother's day, give her the gift of skincare that comes with benefits.

The Bajaj Finserv Skin Care plan is available at a membership fee starting at Rs. 399, and the benefits include a 10% discount on pharmacy, online doctor consultation, lab & radiology tests, dental procedures, etc. Also, a 5% discount is available on renting an IPD room and a free ambulance facility for IPD admissions. These provisions make this plan ideal for your mother's skin treatment.

Irrespective of age, skin-related issues are common, and dermatologist prices can be extremely high. Thus, your mother can get the desired treatment from the top skin specialists with a pocket-friendly skincare plan, accessing you with suitable coverage and discounts.

