Mother Dairy to raise milk price by Rs 2 from Tuesday; Fifth hike in 2022

The revised price point, announced on Monday, will come into effect from Tuesday. However, there would be no revision in the retail price of cow milk and token milk variants

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
In Delhi and the National Capital Region, Mother Dairy would increase the cost of its full cream milk offerings from Rs 64 per litre to Rs 66 per litre (NCR).

However, there would be no revision in the retail price of cow milk and token milk variants.

This is the fifth upward revision in milk prices, an essential food item, in 2022. The earlier revisions were done in March, August, October, and November.

"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals."

"On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated. The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over last year due to higher input costs, heatwave conditions, etc," read a statement from a Mother Dairy spokesperson.

"This stress on raw milk prices is being felt across the industry, putting pressure on consumer prices. In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk in Delhi NCR, effective from December 27, 2022."

"As a responsible organisation, we have always endeavoured to strike the right balance between farmers and consumers. Therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants/SKUs and in a phased manner," the spokesperson said.

