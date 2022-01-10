Mother Dairy plans to expand category; eyes 20% growth in next three years

In a massive expansion with an aim to outpace the industry growth in the ghee segment, dairy industry behemoth Mother Dairy, is aiming at an over 20 percent growth in the category in the next three years by making the product available at 50,000 additional retail units in 200 towns across the country.

The expansion spree will go a long way in providing superior quality product to the consumers battling spurious products in the market, it said in a press statement.

Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, "Mother Dairy has stepped up focus on the ghee category and has plans to outpace the industry growth rate in the next 3 years. Our efforts are aligned towards clocking a growth rate of more than 20 percent, compared to the industry's growth rate of 13 percent. The Company has plans to strengthen its presence across the ghee consumption markets, including U.P., Maharashtra, and Haryana, along with its home turf of Delhi NCR."

At present, Mother Dairy Ghee is available across over 150 towns in the country, whereas the company intends to enhance the reach to around 200 towns in the next 3 years and tap around 50,000 outlets from the current 10,000.

Distribution expansion

As a first step, the company plans to expand its distribution in the country, aiming to cover a greater number of towns and consumer touchpoints. As for the focus markets, Delhi NCR has been and always been one of the most important markets for Mother Dairy and now it has plans to further penetrate deeper into the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, etc.

Sharma further added, "Ghee represents the largest consumed dairy product in India after liquid milk. It is one such category that has been associated with Indian households since ages and is used for different purposes. Therefore, as a company, we have embarked upon a dual objective within the ghee category – making superior quality offering available to a larger audience as the company has a rich legacy and expertise in the dairy sector, unlike some players who are not so experienced in handling dairy or dairy-related products; and as a responsible brand, we are upping our sleeves to serve the discerning consumers of this country who are often subjected to spurious products. The availability of ghee will also be enhanced across many leading e-commerce channels.”

For instance, the company’s over 1,800 booths in the Delhi NCR region clubbed with the e-commerce portals are sources of providing genuine and authentic products to its discerning consumers, who are often duped by a spurious product.

Mother Dairy is also coming up with significant mass media campaigns to increase the awareness of its products across its markets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:45 PM IST