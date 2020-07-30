Mother Dairy enters in the bread business

Mother Dairy is the only dairy company in the country to offer products spanning across fruits, vegetables, edible oils, milk and dairy products and packaged sweets to the consumers. The bread launch comes close on the heels of the successful Haldi Milk. The consumer has always been at the centre for the brand and the company stands for its values of trust, care, love, and warmth.

"To leverage the existing robust network of booths across Delhi NCR, Mother Dairy is bringing nutritious, safe and good quality range of breads to its consumers of the region as a convenient food option for all age groups," Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, Managing Director, Sangram Chaudhary, said about the launch.

Mother Dairy already offers milk, butter, cheese, curd and fruits. With bread, the company wants to raise awareness about breakfast and how it is the most important meal of the day. It has been found that one out of four Indians in metro cities, skip breakfast, which could lead to chronic diseases, Chaudhary said.

The bread range in Phase - I will be available at approximately 1,800 exclusive outlets of Mother Dairy and Safal F&V across Delhi NCR. The bread market in India is localised due to logistical and supply chain issues.

With Mother Dairy this has never been a challenge because of its existing network. "Hence, having a bread in our kitty was a natural fit," Chaudhary further added. Additionally, the company is also exploring at a larger bakery play.