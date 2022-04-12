Mosaic Wellness announces Fellowship Program for graduates to learn to build a digital-first biz

Mosaic Wellness has launched the Mosaic Fellowship Program - a full-time annual program for graduates to join them and learn how to build a digital-first business in India.

The program aims to nurture and build an entrepreneurial mind-set among Indian youth. This is a full-time, paid one-year program that offers learning opportunities about entrepreneurship and operating roles in startups with the apprenticeship model of training at its core, it said in a press statement.

The selected fellows will be involved in running initiatives aligned with the brand’s business objectives in various business functions like Product, Category Management, Operations, Supply Chain, Telehealth, Sales, and Marketing. The program will select & handpick graduates every year and give them four rotational stints across various functions.

The selected students will gain access and will be mentored by Mosaic’s leadership team who are and have built game-changing businesses. Through the Fellowship, they will learn how to become a better leader, grow businesses, and develop a network of support for this roller coaster ride we call entrepreneurship. The Fellows will get an opportunity to work closely with the entire leadership team at Mosaic Wellness. After the successful completion of the fellowship, everyone can pick up a P&L with the organization.

Revant Bhate, CEO and Co-founder of Mosaic Wellness said: “While our ability to mentor and guide aspiring youth to excel in start-ups has worked well in the past, scaling it in the next few years is something we want to work on. This program will prepare young graduates to take on large problem statements and solve them with ease. This enables a steep learning curve, hands-on experience in building and scaling a business, loads and loads of fun, and the immense satisfaction of solving real consumer needs and making a difference.”

The nomination process is open till April 30, 2022 and selection process is expected to be completed by May 15. Anyone who has graduated in 2021 / 2022 are eligible to apply for the fellowship. Fellows need to email careers@mosaicwellness.in stating in 100 words or less as to why they are keen to pursue the program.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:57 PM IST