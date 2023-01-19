More trouble for Pakistan as World Bank reportedly delays loans worth more than $1 billion

Representative pic

Following a devastating flood that ruined crops and livestock across Pakistan, leaving the country's economy in a bad shape, it was removed from the FATF grey list that monitors countries funding terror. The move was intended to enable the inflow of loans and grants into the country, for supporting a recovery from the crisis. Now reports are suggesting more trouble for Pakistan, as the World Bank has once again delayed the approval for loans worth $1.1 billion.

The global lender has pushed off the funding for Pakistan citing pending changes to its energy debt management plan and tariff revision. Hit by a loss of $30 billion, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves were washed out by the floods. Now at $4.3 billion, the country's forex reserves are barely enough for three weeks of imports.

The crisis has seen Pakistan warm up to the International Monetary Fund, and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently admitted that wars with India left the country poor, as he sought to make ammends.