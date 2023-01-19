e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMore trouble for Pakistan as World Bank reportedly delays loans worth more than $1 billion

More trouble for Pakistan as World Bank reportedly delays loans worth more than $1 billion

Now at $4.3 billion, the country's forex reserves are barely enough for three weeks of imports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Follow us on

Following a devastating flood that ruined crops and livestock across Pakistan, leaving the country's economy in a bad shape, it was removed from the FATF grey list that monitors countries funding terror. The move was intended to enable the inflow of loans and grants into the country, for supporting a recovery from the crisis. Now reports are suggesting more trouble for Pakistan, as the World Bank has once again delayed the approval for loans worth $1.1 billion.

The global lender has pushed off the funding for Pakistan citing pending changes to its energy debt management plan and tariff revision. Hit by a loss of $30 billion, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves were washed out by the floods. Now at $4.3 billion, the country's forex reserves are barely enough for three weeks of imports.

The crisis has seen Pakistan warm up to the International Monetary Fund, and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently admitted that wars with India left the country poor, as he sought to make ammends.

RECENT STORIES

SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

Delhi Metro approaches centre, state to raise Rs 7,131 cr for paying Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Delhi Metro approaches centre, state to raise Rs 7,131 cr for paying Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

Moody's predicts stable asset quality for Indian banks in 2023

Moody's predicts stable asset quality for Indian banks in 2023

More trouble for Pakistan as World Bank reportedly delays loans worth more than $1 billion

More trouble for Pakistan as World Bank reportedly delays loans worth more than $1 billion