More trouble for MIAL as SBI likely to appoint forensic auditor

More trouble is brewing for GVK Infrastructure and Power, including Mumbai International Airports Limited (MIAL) after the action by enforcement agencies as the lenders are in the process of appointing a forensic auditor. Top banking sources revealed that this is imminent after the PWC walk out.

GVK Infrastructure and Power including Mumbai International Airports Limited (MIAL) have been facing action by the enforcement agencies, CBI and ED. The CBI filed a chargesheet on June 27 while ED filed its chargesheet on July 7.

Based on RBI Master Directions on Frauds, dated July 1, 2016 (updated on July 3, 2017), State Bank of India is believed to be appointing Deloitte as the forensic auditor to check the accounts of MIAL for the past 10 years. MIAL is operating the Mumbai Airport in a joint venture with the Airports Authority of India.

PriceWaterhouse Coopers has recently submitted its resignation as auditors from GVK Infrastructure and Power and GVK Airport Developers.

PWC resigned as statutory auditors following the CBI and ED raids in MIAL. PWC in a letter has cited the recent events at MIAL to ascertain the appropriateness of continuing as statutory auditors in the company.

PWC said in the letter to the audit committee of the companies that it is waiting for explanations and information from the company to finalise the audit for financial statement of the year ended March 31, 2020. The auditors said the company had still not provided the details which is reiterated in their resignation letter.

While the crisis regarding GVK and MIAL is unfolding, there are reports that the Adani Group is looking to acquire control of MIAL with a 51 per cent stake.

Adani and GVK have been locked in a legal tussle as Adani has been eyeing the Mumbai airport company. In the MIAL shareholding structure, GVK holds 50.5 per cent, while 26 per cent holding is with Airports Authority of India and 23.5 per cent is with South African companies, Bidvest at 13.5 per cent and Airports Company South Africa at 10 per cent.