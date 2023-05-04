More than 50% Indians gain internet access for the first time in history, villages drive the surge

Representational pic

Being one of the countries offering the cheapest data, India also has the second largest number of internet users after China, despite having a larger population. With 46 per cent of its population having access to smartphones, India's 1.4 billion population has been able to make the most of 4G and 5G internet coverage.

Now for the first time ever, more than 50 per cent of Indians have become active internet users, according to a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, and analytics firm Kantar.

Inching closer to a billion

This means that 75.9 crore people are accessing the internet as active users, and this number is expected to reach 90 crore by 2025.

As 4G is expected to reach even remote villages in a year, rural consumers are driving internet usage with 39.3 crore active users.

Cities which already had a high penetration clocked just 6 per cent growth, which was less than half the increase in villages at 14 per cent.

Social commerce and e-payments gain

Women account for 57 per cent of new users that joined the internet wave in 2022, and by 2025 this number will reach 65 per cent.

Social media platforms attract most Indians on a daily basis, and it has also helped them earn with social commerce growing by 51 per cent.

The rising penetration has also provided a boost for payments via digital channels such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, with 36 per cent transactions reported from rural India.