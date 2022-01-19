Moody's upbeat on premium growth of Indian insurers

Indian insurers are expected to see a jump in their premium income during the post-pandemic economic recovery phase, according to global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's stated that the Central government's plans to infuse capital into state-owned insurers, and listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will encourage underwriting of risks in general and life sectors.

"However operational and legislative obstacles have delayed these plans before which make unclear when the reforms will reach completion, although the LIC listing is on track for completion soon," Moody's said.

According to Moody's, the government-owned general insurers accounted for 67 per cent of the general insurance market's underwriting losses in FY 2020, while their share of total premiums was just 37 per cent.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022