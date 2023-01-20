e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMoody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian public sector banks

Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian public sector banks

Baseline Credit Assessment of these three banks were also upgraded to ba3 from b1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian public sector banks | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI). Moody's has also upgraded SBI's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and additional tier 1 securities (AT1) program rating to ba1 and (P)B1 from ba2 and (P)B2, respectively.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda (BOB), Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) to Baa3 from Ba1. The BCAs of these three banks were also upgraded to ba3 from b1.

Read Also
Earnings 2023 LIVE: JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Life and Bandhan Bank results expected...
article-image

The outlooks on the long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian public sector banks

Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian public sector banks

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha

Hindustan Zinc creates shareholder portal to upload documents

Hindustan Zinc creates shareholder portal to upload documents

Swiggy lays off 380 employees ahead of IPO, CEO Sriharsha Majety says a very difficult decision

Swiggy lays off 380 employees ahead of IPO, CEO Sriharsha Majety says a very difficult decision

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to new recruits in government department

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to new recruits in government department