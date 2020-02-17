Moody's slashes India growth estimate to 5.4%

Moody's slashed India's growth forecast for 2020 to 5.4% from 6.6 per cent projected earlier, on slower than expected economic recovery.

In its update on Global Macro Outlook, Moody's Investors Service said India's economy has decelerated rapidly over the last 2 years and economic recovery is likely to be 'shallow'.

"While the economy may well begin to recover in the current quarter, we expect any recovery to be slower than we had previously expected. Accordingly, we have revised our growth forecasts to 5.4% for 2020 and 5.8% for 2021, down from our previous projections of 6.6% and 6.7% respectively," Moody's said.

Moody's growth projections are based on calendar year and as per its estimates, India's GDP grew 5% in 2019.