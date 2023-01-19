Moody's predicts stable asset quality for Indian banks in 2023

File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India has been trying to balance access to funds for business growth with interest rate hike for curbing inflation, by reducing the inensity of interest rate hikes. The last time RBI increased interest rates, it reduced the hike from 50 to 35 basis points, so that borrowing doesn't become too expensive. As demand for loans has continued to rise despite higher interest rates, ratings agency Moody's has forecast that the rising repo rates will increase margins for lenders.

This in turn will improve the asset quality of Indian banks as well as their peers in Southeast Asia for 2023. A stable operating environment has been cited by Moody's as a factor working in favour of banks, while better solvency metrics will also play a role.

Higher inetrest resulting in better margins, will fuel a revenue surge, but higher costs for servicing debt along with slowing economic growth will create risks. At the same time they'll be able to deal with a growth in problem loans through underwriting standards and reserves.

Although inflation rates are falling after going below the RBI's tolerance level of 6 per cent, Moody's warned that overall prices will remain high in 2023.

