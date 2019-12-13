Moody's cuts GDP growth forecast

Mumbai: Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it has lowered its 2019 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.6% as slow employment growth weighs on consumption.
It expects economic growth to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6% and 6.7% respectively, but sees the pace of growth remaining lower than past.
"We have lowered our 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India to 5.6%, which is lower than 7.4% growth in 2018," Moody's said in a report.
"India's economic growth has decelerated since mid-2018, with real GDP growth slipping from nearly 8% to 5% in the second quarter (April-June) of 2019," it noted.
It further slipped to 4.5% in July-September quarter.
"Consumption demand has cooled notably, with slow employment growth weighing on consumption," it said. "We expect economic growth to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively, but the pace of growth will remain lower than in the recent past."
Moody's said fiscal measures undertaken by the government - such as corporate tax rate cuts, bank recapitalisation, infrastructure spending plans, support for the auto sector and others - do not directly address widespread weakness in consumption demand, which has been the chief driver of the economy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)