Moneyboxx to double its workforce in 2023 to drive growth

Moneyboxx Finance Limited (Moneyboxx) – an NBFC that provides small-ticket business loans to micro and small enterprises – announced it will double its headcount by 300 professionals, taking it to more than 600 by the end of FY 2023.

The new hires at entry and mid-level will largely be in areas such as sales, credit risk management and select important roles in IT.

With the fresh hiring, the team size is expected to grow across domains. For instance, the sales and credit risk teams of Moneyboxx will grow to more than twice their current size.

The company said new hires will meet the growing demand of individual borrowers to provide small-ticket business loans and build seamless delivery.

To keep pace with the increasing customer demand, continue branch expansion efforts and augment its portfolio for diverse technologies, the Company also plans to reach an AUM of Rs 400 crores by FY2023 from about Rs 120 crores (FY2022, projected).

Elaborating on the plans, Mayur Modi, Co-Founder, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, said, “Our customer base has grown consistently, leading to an increase in demand for full-stack technological and service offerings. As a result, we are seeking experienced professionals across functions and branches for seamless service delivery to customers. Functioning via an entirely digital process, risk analytics and solid branch unit economics with low Capex and operating costs, our business model will catalyze efforts to boost the workforce.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:54 PM IST