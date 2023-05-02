 MOIL registers best ever April production with 26% growth
MOIL registers best ever April production with 26% growth

MOIL registers best ever April production with 26% growth

Breaking a multi-year record, sales at 97,838 tonnes for the month has also been best for any April month and 72 percent higher than April, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
MOIL registers best ever April production with 26% growth | Image: MOIL (Representative)

With a production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of Manganese Ore in April, 2023, MOIL has registered Best April production performance since inception, with a significant growth of 26 per cent over April, 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Giving utmost thrust to exploration, MOIL achieved core drilling of 7,530 metres in April 2023, which is 3.6 times that of April 2022. The company has made an ambitious plan of carrying out exploration in brown-field and green-field areas during FY’24.

Production of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has also been best for any April month, higher by 6% than April, 2022. EMD is a 100% import substitution product, used mostly for pharmaceuticals and manufacturing of batteries.

article-image

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, congratulated MOIL collective on these achievements and reposed confidence of continuing the growth trajectory in the coming times.

