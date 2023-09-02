MOIL August Production Jumps 53% YOY; Monthly Sales More Than Doubles | Image: MOIL (Representative)

Continuing the momentum of high growth, MOIL produced 1.23 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in August 2023, delivering best August production since inception, registering a remarkable growth of 53% year-on-year, the company announced through an exchange filing. Cumulative production for the financial year up to August 2023 has been 6.79 lakh tonnes, which is 44% higher than y-o-y.

On the sales front too, performance has been spectacular with sales of 1.11 lakh tonnes for the month, which is more than double than August, 2022. For April-Aug, 2023 period, cumulative growth of 53% has been achieved.

CMD, Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena, once again congratulated team MOIL for their continued improvement in performance and reposed full confidence that improved levels of performance will be maintained.

MOIL

MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country, contributing ~45% of the domestic production. It operates ten mines in the state of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The company has ambitious vision of more than doubling its production to 3.50 million tonnes by 2030. MOIL is also exploring business opportunities in the State of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Odisha, besides other areas in the State of Madhya Pradesh.