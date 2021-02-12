Business

Updated on

Mohit Mathur joins Vedantu as Biz Excellence Head

By FPJ Bureau

Mohit Mathur joins Vedantu as Biz Excellence Head

Vedantu has announced the appointment of Mohit Mathur as Biz Excellence Head. In his new role, Mohit will bring in process and operating model efficiencies to build a fast growth trajectory.

Prior to Vedantu, Mohit was part of Flipkart and Sterlite Technologies, and has held various strategic roles in Process Transformation, Data analytics, Technology, and Consulting for 19+ years in organizations like Tesco and i2.

He is an expert at establishing & leading high performing lean teams and partner ecosystem in Technology, Process, Data, Analytics & Program Management and has a well-rounded experience in Strategy, Technology, Process, Product Management, Thought Leadership & Knowledge Consulting.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in