MoEVing collaborates with Piaggio Vehicles for strategic EV procurement deal

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has partnered with MoEVing, a technology led company with a vision to transform the EV ecosystem to accelerate EV adoption in India.

MoEVing will immediately deploy 130 Ape’ E-Xtra FX Cargo from Piaggio vehicles in their fleet. In addition to this, MoEVing aims to add a total of 500 Piaggio Ape’ E-Xtra FX to the existing fleet by 2022. Through an integrated approach of demand aggregation, supply optimization, and connected charging infrastructure for various applications including ecommerce, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric 3-wheelers in India in the last mile transportation segment, according to a press release.

Saju Nair, EVP-CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our recently launched cargo variant Ape’ E-Xtra FX has received tremendous response. Through this partnership with MoEVing, we will further amplify our efforts towards creating affordable and sustainable last-mile connectivity solutions in goods movement space.”

Vikash Mishra, founder of MoEVing, said “We aim to increase our Ape’ E-Xtra fleet to 500 nos by next year and aim to deploy this vehicles across the country with various e-commerce players for last mile order delivery.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with a 9.5 KW power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length.

The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometer “Super warranty”. In addition to this, they offer a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all their customers.

The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real-time vehicle data tracking for the customers and for PVPL service initiatives. Piaggio is expanding its EV business network reach having added more than 50 dealers across India in last one year helping customers adopt this new technology with complete peace of mind, it said.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:13 PM IST