Modicare forays into consumer durables

Modicare Limited has announced the launch of an all-new Air Purifier. The Air Purifier has been launched in collaboration with Cuckoo, Korea’s No. 1 leading kitchen and living appliances brand.

Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier comes with three levels of filtration to enable its users to breathe air as pure as nature throughout the day, according to a press statement. First level of filtration is the Pre-Filter which gets rid of dust and hair, while the second layer, True HEPA Filter, eliminates up to 99.9 percent airborne particles and allergens. The third level of filtration is the Active Carbon Filter which fights off unpleasant odours and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds).

The Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier is also equipped with UV LED which produces UV-C type rays, neutralizing airborne bacteria and viruses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:11 PM IST