Modi government should stop lying to the farmers, says P Chidambaram

Yesterday, senior Congress leader Chidambaram stated that the farm bills introduced by the government erode the food security system. He added that Congress's 2019 poll manifesto was based on foundational principles of minimum support price (MSP), public procurement, and public distribution system (PDS) to ensure food security.

He added that the Congress manifesto talks about helping farmers and not surrendering to corporates and traders.

He stressed that with this act the BJP-led government is hurting the livelihood of farmers. Expressing further concern about the farmers, he said that small and medium farmers will suffer due to this law.

The majority government passed three bills related to the farm sector in the Lok Sabha. These include the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.