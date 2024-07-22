Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: From ₹401 Crores In 1952-53 To ₹47,65,768 Crores In 2024-25, The Budget Expenditure Journey Of India |

As the nation eagerly awaits with several expectations, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2024 on July 23 (Tuesday) in Lok Sabha. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Sitharaman today, July 22, tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the parliament as the session kicked off.

This budget will also set a record for Sitharaman by marking her presentation of the highest number of budget in the parliament, that is, a total of seven in a row.

The markets, investors and various sectors across will keenly watch the budget and the allocations.

With several expectation across various sectors, OMRON Healthcare India, Managing Director, Tetsuya Yamada, added, "India's healthcare system faces a significant challenge due to the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). India has more than 220 million people who suffer from high blood pressure, but a WHO study showed that only 15% of them receive treatment."

"We hope that the government will keep in mind the importance of implementing policies and promoting widespread knowledge of preventive care, which can reduce the burden of costs for hospitalization and surgery," he added.

Furthermore, he noted, "We anticipate that the Union Budget 2024-25 will reflect a forward-thinking approach including preventive care at home, aligning with industry needs, and ultimately establishing a resilient and advanced healthcare framework."

Here is the breakdown of the budget expenditure since independence:

The Early Years- 1952-1960

In the early period of post-independence, the country's budget expenditure was relatively the lowest compared to the recent. It stood at Rs 401 crores in 1952-53 and by the 1959-60 period, the expenditure doubled to Rs 839 crores.

The 1960s: Laying the Foundations

Continuing the upward trend, the budget expenditure reached Rs 980 crores in 1960-61 with many significant allocations in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and defence.

Furthermore, it crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark for the first time in 1961-62 at Rs 1,024 crores and the decade ended with the budget at Rs 3,388 crores in 1969-70.

The 1970 period

Although facing with many economic challenges during the 1970s period, including the inflation and global oil crises, the budget expenditure rose from Rs 3,781 crores in 1970-71 to Rs 12,048 crores in 1979-80.

The 1980s: Economic Liberalisation Begins

Reflecting a shift towards modernisation and industrial growth trend, in 1980-81 it reached Rs 13,310 crores and later then crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 1985-86 at Rs 1,03,844 crores.

By the end of the decade, the expenditure had reached Rs 82,161 crores in 1989-90.

The 1990s: Liberalisation and Expansion

The economic liberalisation period, the 1990s was a watershed moment for India, and the budget expenditure increased from Rs 1,13,422 crores in 1991-92 to Rs 2,83,882 crores in 1999-2000.

The 2000s: Growth and Global Integration

The new millennium with the continued upward trajectory, the budget expenditure stood at Rs 3,38,487 crores in 2000-01 and crosed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark several times over by 2009-10, reaching Rs 10,20,838 crores.

The 2010s - Digital Revolution and Social Welfare

The digital revolution era, the budget expenditure in 2010-11 was Rs 11,08,749 crores. By 2019-20, the expenditure had surged to Rs 27,86,349 crores.

The 2020s: Resilience Amidst Challenges

The 2020s period began with unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic but despite this, the budget grew from Rs 30,42,230 crores in 2020-21 to Rs 47,65,768 crores in 2024-25.