Mobility startup Automovill to double talent pool; on hiring spree for Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR region

Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup focused on car after-sales services, is planning to double its manpower by the end of the current fiscal year. The brand houses 70 employees currently and plans to take the number up to 125 by the end of the financial year.

Automovill has aggressive expansion for the ongoing financial year, starting with Karnataka region. The startup is also putting its efforts towards tech implementation specifically on the after sales front. Automovill plan to hire across the experience levels including- higher, mid-level and entry-level positions under operations, technology, and marketing departments which will form the basis of the hypergrowth phase it is eyeing.

Mridu Mahendra Das, Founder and CEO, Automovill, said, “We have been witnessing good growth in last one year. We have rigorous expansion on cards and to back it we need talented professionals. This hiring drive comes in line with our immediate plans in the pipeline. We seek professionals who are passionate and can bring good energy to the workplace.”

Automovill recently raised $500,000 in a bridge round from Mumbai Angels Network, and NEDFi Venture Capital and hiring was shared as one of the key points where funds will be directed. In line with the current growth rate, the startup plans to reach a mark of 1.5 lakh orders by the end of the fiscal.

The hiring will majorly be for the Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR region and then gradually at other regional levels as per need, it said in a statement.