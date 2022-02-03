​Mobility startup Automovill forays in eastern, central India; launches 30 hubs, and 50 spokes

Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup has announced the foray in Eastern and Central markets in India. The brand has launched new workshops in the key cities- Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Bhopal, and Indore.

The brand has rolled out the workshops on both the models-co-owned and Partnered. Enabling the expansion, the brand has already partnered with 500 workshops and established 70 hubs across India. With the new launch, Automovill says it will strengthen its presence in over 20 cities in India.

The brand has been witnessing a rising demand post the pandemic and covering the lockdown numbers aggressively. All the co-owned workshops (hubs) will cover an area of around 4000 Sq.yards each, whereas spokes will expand over 2500 ~3000 sq. yards each, it said in a press statement.

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill, said, “There are many players that are only catering to the urban market. However, after testing waters, and getting good response in the tier 2 market, we decided to explore it further. We have already been getting an overwhelming response from some tier 2 cities in terms of a rising number of queries. Hence, upon thorough analysis we have decided to strengthen our foothold in the Eastern and Central part of the country, with 80 percent penetration in tier 2 cities itself.”

The brand has been able to register a month-on-month growth of 20 percentage. The brand plans to hit a number of 30 cities by the end of the current fiscal alone. 40 percentage of the same is intended to be company-owned and the rest will be on the basis of partnered workshops.

The brand has already been delivering fine services on the B2B model, and is now gradually introducing B2C set up too. It anticipates serving over 500 cars monthly in the Eastern region alone.

The brand currently is doing 3,000 car services per month and aims at clocking a figure of 1.5 Lakh orders by the end of the current fiscal year, it said.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:37 AM IST