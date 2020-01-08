Mobile revenues down 4.6% in Q2

Mumbai: The telecom industry posted a 4.56% sequential dip in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in the July-September period while gross revenue were down by 2.51%, data collated by telecom regulator Trai showed.

The lower revenues may also have been further hit by the shutdown of mobile services in J&K. But now the mobile services have been restored in the Valley.

Monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for telecom service providers declined from Rs 80.66 in the quarter ending June 2019 to Rs 78.17 in the quarter ending September 2019. Prepaid ARPU per month showed muted growth from Rs 66 to Rs 67, while postpaid ARPU per month declined from Rs 253 to Rs 247. The AGR, during the quarter, was Rs 37,338 crore and the gross revenue (GR) during the quarter was Rs 59,992 crore. The average wireless data usage per wireless data subscriber per month was 10.37 GB and average cost to subscriber per GB wireless data during the quarter was Rs 6.98.

The Minutes of Usage per subscriber per month was 691 minutes for wireless service (GSM including LTE) and monthly ARPU was Rs 74.38.

