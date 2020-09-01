MMS VS NaMo: From 2004 to 2020 - How GDP growth has shrunk in Modi's India

If this seems far too complicated, let us simplify things a bit using data from the World Bank to track the annual GDP growth percentage under Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh (2004 to 2014) and Narendra Modi (2014-present).

According to the data available on the World Bank's website, the GDP of India grew by 7.923% in 2004 and again by 7.923% in 2005.

In 2006 the GDP grew by 8.061% and in 2007, it grew by 7.661%.

2008 was perhaps one of the worst affected years in this regard, with the GDP recording an annual growth percentage of 3.087. This incidentally was the year of the global financial crisis.

It soon improved however, recording a GDP growth of 7.862% in 2009. This rose to 8.498 in 2010.

In 2011 the GDP grew by 5.241%. And in 2012, it grew by 5.456%.

In 2013, the GDP recorded an annual growth of 6.386%.

In 2014, the GDP grew by 7.41%, followed by 7.996 in 2015 and 8.256% in 2016.

Since then however, things have gone on a decline of sorts. The GDP grew by 7.044% in 2017, and by 6.12% in 2018. It grew by 5.024 in 2019, and has grown by -23.9% in the first quarter of 2020.