M&M to increase price of passenger, commercial vehicles from January 2021

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will increase the price of its vehicles from January 1, 2021.
The revision will affect its range of 'Passenger and Commercial Vehicles', across models.
"This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs," a company statement said.
"Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course."
