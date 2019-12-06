M&M picks 36.63% in Meru, can place majority directors

Mumbai: Homegrown utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has completed acquisition of 36.63% stake in Meru Travel Solutions in the first tranche as part of its Rs 201.5-crore deal to acquire 55% shareholding in the radio taxi operator.
In September M&M had announced signing of a share subscription and shareholder agreement for subscribing up to 55% of equity share capital of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd in tranches.
M&M said it "has invested an amount of Rs 44.71 crore (in cash consideration) for the acquisition of 36.63% of the equity share capital of Meru".
Consequently, Meru has become a subsidiary of the company with effect from December, 5 2019.
Also subsidiary companies of Meru -- Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, V-Link Automotive Services Pvt Ltd, V-Link Fleet Solutions Pvt Ltd -- have in turn become subsidiaries of M&M, it added.
For the year ended March 31, 2019, Meru had consolidated revenue of Rs 156.6 crore, while Meru Mobility Tech had a standalone revenue of 114.6 crore.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)