Mitsubishi Outlander gets massive price cut of Rs 5 lakh and new features

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander has received a massive price cut of Rs 5 lakh in India, which has now brought its price down to Rs 26.93 lakh from Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
According to Times Now, the current-gen Outlander is the flagship SUV in the Japanese carmaker's India line-up and was launched in India in 2018. In addition to the price cut, the company has also updated the SUV with a few new features like - a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. But the latest Mitsubushi Outlander doesn't receive any cosmetic changes but gets upgraded features.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander also gets features like 6.1-channel Rockford Fosgate sound system, anti-trapping sunroof, dual zone climate control system, push button start/stop, key-less entry, automatic LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, rear parking camera, etc.
The Outlander powered with a 2.4-litre petrol engine which is capable of making 165 bhp and 222 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is offered only with a 6-speed CVT with Multi-Select 4WD system and comes with paddle-shifters.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)