Mitsubishi Outlander gets massive price cut of Rs 5 lakh and new features

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander has received a massive price cut of Rs 5 lakh in India, which has now brought its price down to Rs 26.93 lakh from Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

According to Times Now, the current-gen Outlander is the flagship SUV in the Japanese carmaker's India line-up and was launched in India in 2018. In addition to the price cut, the company has also updated the SUV with a few new features like - a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. But the latest Mitsubushi Outlander doesn't receive any cosmetic changes but gets upgraded features.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander also gets features like 6.1-channel Rockford Fosgate sound system, anti-trapping sunroof, dual zone climate control system, push button start/stop, key-less entry, automatic LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, rear parking camera, etc.

The Outlander powered with a 2.4-litre petrol engine which is capable of making 165 bhp and 222 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is offered only with a 6-speed CVT with Multi-Select 4WD system and comes with paddle-shifters.