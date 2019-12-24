Mistry may not want to be Tata Sons chair

Mumbai: After the big win for Cyrus Mistry last Wednesday when the company law appeals court restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as head of the holding company of over $110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal, it is reported that Mistry may not want to pursue the position.

Mistry, who had had initially sought to be reinstated as chairman in National Company Law Tribunal, has dropped it with the NCLAT verdict.

However, even if he does want to go back to being the chairman of Tata Sons, according to people in the know-how, Tata Sons, Tata Group companies are likely to appeal against the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court.

It is learnt that there has not been any contact between Tata’s and Cyrus Mistry since the NCLAT verdict.

After the judgment was pronounced, Tata Sons counsel prayed for suspension of part of the judgment reinstating Mistry.