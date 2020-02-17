Mistry appeals to SC; says his family deserved more relief from NCLAT

Less than a month after the Supreme Court stayed an order reinstating him as Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry has moved the apex court seeking removal of many anomalies in the NCLAT order, saying his family deserved more relief from the tribunal.
Mistry, whose family owns 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, has filed a cross appeal in the court.
Generally, a cross appeal refers to an appeal made against certain facets of a judgement.
On January 25, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Arvind Bobde stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, dated December 18, wherein Mistry was reinstated as Tata Sons chairman. The stay came on an appeal filed by Tata Group.
In the petition, Mistry has described the group's relationship with Tatas as "a quasi-partnership relationship of a vintage of over 60 years, holding 18.37% in the equity share capital of Tata Sons and whose stake is now worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore".
According to the petition, which has been accessed by PTI, the Mistry camp has sought remedies for many anomalies in the NCLAT order, including about not looking at alleged oppression of minority shareholders as well as converting Tata Sons into a private limited company as a post-facto move.
The conversion happened after Mistry was removed as chairman on October 24, 2016.
As per the petition, filed on February 14, the tribunal order clearly and unequivocally found the prejudicial conduct by Tata Sons, but failed to provide certain important reliefs that would have put an end to the oppressive conduct of the majority shareholder.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)