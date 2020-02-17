Mistry appeals to SC; says his family deserved more relief from NCLAT

Less than a month after the Supreme Court stayed an order reinstating him as Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry has moved the apex court seeking removal of many anomalies in the NCLAT order, saying his family deserved more relief from the tribunal.

Mistry, whose family owns 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, has filed a cross appeal in the court.

Generally, a cross appeal refers to an appeal made against certain facets of a judgement.