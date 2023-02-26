e-Paper Get App
Missing Chinese banker Bao Fan cooperating with govt probe, according to his firm

News of the banker vanishing like Jack Ma and former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, sent the boutique lender's stocks crashing down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
China's billionaire tech banker Bao Fan | Image: Wikipedia
From booksellers to actors and entrepreneurs including billionaire Jack Ma, the list of high profile personalities disappearing only to resurface mysteriously, keeps on getting longer. The latest addition to make headlines for vanishing, Chinese banker Bao Fan is now reportedly in touch with the country's authorities. Bao's bank China Renaissance Holdings, has announced that the prominent dealmaker has been cooperating with an ongoing investigation.

Once Asia's richest man, Jack Ma suddenly went missing for months, before he was spotted living a quiet life in Japan's capital Tokyo. Hongwei on the other hand went missing during a trip to France in 2018, and was later sentenced to 13 years in prison for bribery, in 2020. The country's wealthiest and highly popular actress Zhao Wei also appeared in her hometown, a month after all her work and social media accounts were taken down from the internet.

