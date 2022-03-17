Mishry, product review platform, announces CSOP on investment platform Tyke

Mishry, Product Review Platform, has announced the Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) launch to enable its users to invest in the company.

The CSOP is currently live on Tyke for the next 12 days, and users can invest less than Rs 5000. Mishry CSOP on Tyke is a part of its larger on going preSeries A funding activity, the company said.

Mishry launched its CSOP on Tyke, an investing platform that enables startups to transact and complete their fundraising digitally and instantly. The idea is to create an alternate way of raising funds and disrupt the way angel investment networks, venture capital, and individuals invest in the business, it said.

Launched in April 2019 by Tanu Ganguly, Mishry is a woman-lead startup that aims to make shopping for kitchen-related products better, with specific and credible content.

Mishry plans to use the funds raised through Tyke to extend its review catalog and launch a marketplace model for reviews.

Commenting on this way of fundraising, Tanu Ganguly, Founder of Mishry, stated, "Our community has always been an integral part of our growth story. Our brand is built largely through word-of-mouth, and the community has been at the forefront of spreading our message. So, it made a lot of sense to extend an invite to our evangelists to become a part of our next growth phase. Tyke kind of platforms has made this easy and accessible for users to invest in new-age startups and democratized angel investing."

Mishry is a review and recommendations-based platform. It has both brands and consumers as its users. The platforms currently have over 400,000 users, a social media community of over 35,000, and a creator's community of over a thousand mothers in the country.

Earlier, the company has raised investments from Angel investors, including Vir Sanghvi, Rajiv Garodia, and Kiran Shetty. It also has onboarded Jonathan Callcut, Europe's leading voice in the business of reviews, who is also a strategic advisor and mentor for Mishry.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:06 PM IST