Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Acquires 0.56% Stake In CEAT

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund on Tuesday acquired 0.561 per cent stake comprising of 2,26,801equity shares in CEAT in open market, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were bought on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange.

Prior to the acquisition of shares Mirae Asset Mutual Fund held 9.145 per cent shares consisting of 26,98,973 equity shares. The company's shareholding has now increased to 9.705 per cent comprising 39,25,774 equity shares.

CEAT purchases shares of Tyresnmore

CEAT earlier this month signed a share purchase agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited for the purchase of 1,08,637 shares aggregating to 39.34 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year. Post the purchase of shares Tyresnmore shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of CEAT.

CEAT shares

The shares of CEAT on Thursday afternoon at 2:26 pm IST were at Rs 2,249.65, down by 0.42 per cent.

