Mirae Asset Investment plans to offer Global X ETF products to Indian investors

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd announced that it is planning to offer its Global X ETF (owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments) products to Indian investors, adding to its innovative portfolio of ETF products that it has launched since its first ETF product in 2018.

Global X is one of the largest thematic ETF providers globally and Mirae Asset India has plans to introduce various innovative overseas Fund of Funds (FOFs).

Mirae Asset India has been consistently launching innovative funds in India and was the first to offer ETFs based on Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders Index, Nifty Financial Services Index, Nifty Manufacturing Index, NYSE Fang+ Index and S&P 500 Top 50 Index in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:28 PM IST