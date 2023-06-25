Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Orders Inspection Of Byju's Books For Corporate Governance Lapses | Image: Byju's (Representative)

India's corporate affairs ministry has ordered an inspection of edtech startup Byju's last week after it took cognizance of various corporate lapses by the company, reported CNBC-TV18 on Friday, citing sources.

Deloitte Haskins and Sells quit as Byju's auditor

The report comes days after Deloitte Haskins and Sells quit as the auditor for Byju's, citing delays in the release of financial statements and audit modifications.

Along with Deloitte, three board members of the edtech unicorn have also stepped down following their differences with the founder Byju Raveendran.

Following Deloitte's decision to distance itself from the troubled, debt ridden startup, Byju's has appointed accounting firm BDO as its auditor for five years.

Byju's denies claims

However, the company has denied the reports of any such inspection. A spokesperson while talking to CNBC-TV18 said that the company has not received any correspondence from the MCA and is not aware of any such inspection.

Ever since Byju's announced a 17-fold surge in losses after delaying its results and changing its revenue calculation method, the edtech startup's troubles aren't ending. Things have only gone downhill as it resorted to layoffs and has now locked horns with its creditors in a legal battle over repayment of debt.

ED search and seizure

In April, ED conducted search and seizure in three premises in Bengaluru that belonged to the founder and chief executive officer Raveendaran Byju and his company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The ED alleged after the search that the company between 2011 and 2023 received approximately 28,000 crores as foreign direct investment and the company remitted close to Rs 9,754 crores as overseas direct investment in different foreign jurisdictions.