Mining, manufacture pull down May IIP growth to 3.1%

New Delhi: India's industrial output growth slipped to 3.1% in May mainly on account of subdued performance of mining and manufacturing sector, according to government data released Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 3.8% in May 2018. The index grew at 4.3% in April and 0.4% in March this year. The expansion in the mining sector was merely 3.2% in May, as compared to 5.8% in the year-ago month.

Similarly, the growth in the manufacturing sector was also subdued at 2.5% in May, compared to 3.6% in the corresponding month of the last fiscal. However, the power generation grew at 7.4% in May, against 4.2% in same month last year.

As per Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, the capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, grew at 0.8% compared to 6.4% in May last year.

As per use-based classification, the growth rates in May 2019 over the same month last year are 2.5% in primary goods, 0.6% in intermediate goods and 5.5% in infrastructure/ construction goods. The consumer durables and consumer non-durables have recorded growth of (-) 0.1% and 7.7%, respectively.